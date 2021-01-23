897 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Acquired by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 897 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $698,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $146.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $156.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.