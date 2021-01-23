8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $164,770.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001816 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

