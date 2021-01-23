A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $58,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 32,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $1,684,584.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,099,036.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $2,801,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,910,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,415. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $57.76 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.