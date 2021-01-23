Abbrea Capital LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 35.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,737 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.8% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

