ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 144.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,790,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,706,000 after acquiring an additional 499,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after buying an additional 134,840 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,921,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,264,000 after buying an additional 116,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,832,000 after acquiring an additional 296,883 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after acquiring an additional 160,482 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $394,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,719. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.76.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

