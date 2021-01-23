Acamar Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAM) Trading 8.4% Higher

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)’s stock price was up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 8,379,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,546,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91.

Get Acamar Partners Acquisition alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 862,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $9,495,585.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,100,345 shares of company stock worth $11,967,913.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $3,203,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,599,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAM)

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Acamar Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acamar Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.