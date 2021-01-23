Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Gap Up to $0.76

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.76, but opened at $0.88. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 1,910,821 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Acasti Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.43.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.