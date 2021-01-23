Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Given New $168.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $148.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.85.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $136.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.11 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.37.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,422,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $251,983.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,691. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.