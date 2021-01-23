Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

