ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,182 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 6.6% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $115,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist Securiti cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

Shares of CVX opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $113.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.