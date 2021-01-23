Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) CFO Christopher B. Prentiss Sells 2,630 Shares

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) CFO Christopher B. Prentiss sold 2,630 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $11,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,306.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $134.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.06.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,357,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 420,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 203,582 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 72,336 shares in the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

