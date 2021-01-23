Adams Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 13,729 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Universal accounts for approximately 1.8% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UVV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Universal by 151.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Universal by 19.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Universal during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal by 12.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Universal by 148.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UVV opened at $48.71 on Friday. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $377.03 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

