Adams Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 98,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

UPS opened at $158.99 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

