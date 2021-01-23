Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $6.59 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up 1.8% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 86,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 106,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

NYSE ET opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

