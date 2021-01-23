Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $8 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Cummins makes up about 2.2% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $775,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,003,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 21.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Cummins by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Cummins by 31.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $247.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.33. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $254.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.30.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

