Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE PEO opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $15.96.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

