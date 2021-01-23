ADLER Real Estate AG (ADL.F) (ETR:ADL) Trading Down 0.2%

ADLER Real Estate AG (ADL.F) (ETR:ADL) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €12.50 ($14.71) and last traded at €12.58 ($14.80). Approximately 2,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.60 ($14.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of €12.82 and a 200-day moving average of €13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44.

About ADLER Real Estate AG (ADL.F) (ETR:ADL)

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in Â- or on the outskirts of Â- large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

