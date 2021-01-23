Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $99.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $88.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.92. Advantest has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $90.10.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

