AEX Gold Inc. (AEX.V) (CVE:AEX) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of AEX Gold Inc. (AEX.V) (CVE:AEX) fell 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. 18,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 37,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.53 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.79.

Get AEX Gold Inc. (AEX.V) alerts:

AEX Gold Inc. (AEX.V) (CVE:AEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

AEX Gold Inc. (AEX.V) Company Profile (CVE:AEX)

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for AEX Gold Inc. (AEX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEX Gold Inc. (AEX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.