AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $834,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,317,831.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $186,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,318.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 286,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,256. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $118.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

