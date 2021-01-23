Agora (NASDAQ:API) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Agora alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on API. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.40.

NASDAQ:API opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. Agora has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $68.45.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agora will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Agora stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agora (API)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.