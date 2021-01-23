Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) (LON:AGTA) Shares Gap Up to $6.10

Shares of Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) (LON:AGTA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $7.14. Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 10,434 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £1.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.61.

About Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) (LON:AGTA)

Agriterra Limited invests in, develops, and operates agricultural projects in Africa. The company operates in two divisions, Grain and Beef. It produces and exports beef; and processes and sells maize flour under the DECA brand. The company also operates an abattoir at Chimoio and various retail units across Mozambique.

