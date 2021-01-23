Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.86 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $40.67 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00005062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

Aidos Kuneen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

