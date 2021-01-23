AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Cut to $23.75

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $23.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABSSF. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

ABSSF stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

