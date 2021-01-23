Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €125.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €97.08 ($114.22).

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) stock opened at €88.83 ($104.51) on Friday. Airbus SE has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €91.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €75.74.

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

