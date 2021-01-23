AirSwap Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AirSwap has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $18.14 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00074541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.66 or 0.00705694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00048469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.12 or 0.04440113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018004 BTC.

About AirSwap

AST is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

