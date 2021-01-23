Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Shares Up 91.2%

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF)’s stock price shot up 91.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $87.00. 325 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76.

Aker ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKAAF)

Aker ASA, an industrial investment company, operates in the oil and gas, maritime assets, and marine biotechnology sectors primarily in Norway and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company provides services, technologies, and product solutions for the oil and gas industry; provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the offshore oil and gas, as well as renewable industries; and explores for and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian continental shelf.

