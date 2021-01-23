Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells $1,481,850.00 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Stephen Trundle sold 23,361 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $1,654,192.41.

On Monday, November 16th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,221 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $997,034.31.

On Friday, November 13th, Stephen Trundle sold 34,585 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $2,424,754.35.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 49,122 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $3,499,942.50.

On Monday, November 9th, Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,126,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

