Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

Several research firms recently commented on AA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Alcoa stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Alcoa by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 776.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

