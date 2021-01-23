Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.79, but opened at $12.70. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 20,864 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,368,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $12,999,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.39.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $477.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $76,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $83,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

