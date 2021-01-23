Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Price Down 7.1% After Insider Selling

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) was down 7.1% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.21. Approximately 655,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 485,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

Specifically, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,444.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. Equities analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Alector in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Alector by 98.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,783,000 after buying an additional 1,776,001 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Alector in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Alector in the second quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alector by 18.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 42,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

