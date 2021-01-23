Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,149 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 9,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA opened at $258.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.78.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

