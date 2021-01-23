Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) (LON:UFO) Shares Gap Up to $1.08

Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) (LON:UFO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.08, but opened at $1.13. Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 20,881,331 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £37.63 million and a PE ratio of -10.35.

About Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) (LON:UFO)

Alien Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets in Mexico. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and iron deposits. Its flagship project is the Donovan 2 project, which covers an area of 750 hectares located to the southeast of Zacatecas City.

