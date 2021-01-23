Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $107.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.61. The stock had a trading volume of 582,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,502. Allegion has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.40.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

