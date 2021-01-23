Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. Analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

