Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nucor by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 525,733 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Nucor by 263.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 645,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,940,000 after buying an additional 467,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Nucor by 209.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 544,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after buying an additional 368,900 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 74.3% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 750,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,670,000 after buying an additional 319,879 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,720 shares of company stock worth $2,135,672 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NUE opened at $54.78 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

