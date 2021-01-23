Alpha Growth plc (ALGW.L) (LON:ALGW) Shares Gap Up to $2.30

Alpha Growth plc (ALGW.L) (LON:ALGW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.40. Alpha Growth plc (ALGW.L) shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 1,340,118 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.89. The stock has a market cap of £5.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89.

Alpha Growth plc (ALGW.L) Company Profile (LON:ALGW)

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Growth plc (ALGW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Growth plc (ALGW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.