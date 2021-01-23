Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.6% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,845.50.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,934.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,767.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,628.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

