Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Increased to $2,000.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,970.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,845.50.

GOOG stock opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,934.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,767.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,628.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 36.0% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.4% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

