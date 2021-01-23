ALQO (XLQ) Achieves Market Cap of $2.45 Million

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, ALQO has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One ALQO coin can now be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALQO has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $12.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001261 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 124.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ALQO

ALQO (CRYPTO:XLQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. ALQO’s official message board is medium.com/@Alqo. ALQO’s official website is alqo.app. The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ALQO

ALQO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALQO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALQO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

