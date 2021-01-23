Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Hold”

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALSMY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alstom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alstom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of Alstom stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Alstom has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

