Alstom SA Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alstom in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

ALSMY stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. Alstom has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

