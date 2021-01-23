Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,760,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,934.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,767.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,628.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,845.50.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

