Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $204,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 1,498.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 161,326 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at $4,912,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,263,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.69 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

