Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $91,000 in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

