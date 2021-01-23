Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

ALTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of ALTM opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.97. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative net margin of 255.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,952.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 86,130 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 334,800 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

