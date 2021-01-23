Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.97

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.97 and traded as high as $8.97. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 133,406 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 97,053 shares during the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

