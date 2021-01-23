Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,661.64.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,179.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

