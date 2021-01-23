Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $115.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ambarella is benefiting from its transition to a video-artificial intelligence (AI) company as reflected by its latest quarterly results. The momentum in AI business continued as CV revenues represented over 10% of total revenues. Ambarella witnessed increase in blended average selling price (ASP) due to solid demand for CV SoC (system-on-chip) which carries higher ASP compared with non-CV solutions. Nonetheless, Ambarella’s near-term performance may by hurt by continued softness in the automotive and other markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led global economic and business uncertainties. Global tariff issues, export restrictions and hostile macroeconomic conditions remain concerns. Moreover, Ambarella predicts consumer-electronics revenues to decline as a percentage of revenues over the next three years, which makes us apprehensive.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upgraded Ambarella from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $112.90 on Friday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $113.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,367 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $106,626.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,303 shares of company stock worth $8,208,586. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Ambarella by 368.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 121,751 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 12.9% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 87,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 55.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 27.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

