América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “America Movil is working on the development of alternatives to reap more benefits from its tower assets while boosting shareholders’ value and reducing debt. It has launched 4.5G networks in Brazil, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Austria that can deliver speed up to 10 times faster than 4G for more entertainment. With a rise in subscriber base, the company has strengthened its position in core markets. It continues to invest in advanced technologies to optimize network capabilities. The Nextel Brazil buyout reinforced America Movil’s spectrum portfolio in the postpaid segment. Currently, it is focused on undertaking cost-cutting initiatives in Latin America. However, AT&T’s entry into the Mexico telecom industry is a major setback, which is likely to affect America Movil’s market position in Latin American countries.”

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Research analysts expect that América Móvil will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 10.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 71,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 10.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

